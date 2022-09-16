Arrests Made Following Incidents At Commercial Premises, Palmerston North

Palmerston North Police investigating three incidents at commercial premises

this week have made several arrests.

About 7.30am on 13 September, officers were called to a Ruahine Street dairy

following a report of an attempted robbery.

The offenders were not successful and fled the store, and were located and

arrested later the same morning.

Two 17-year-old males will appear before the Youth Court in regards to the

incident.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault, intent to rob and unlawfully

getting into a motor vehicle, and is next due to appear at Palmerston North

District Court on 10 October.

Separately, another group of three males have been arrested and charged in

relation to two commercial burglaries.

About 3am on 13 September, Police were called to a burglary at a College

Street premises, where entry was allegedly forced and a number of items

taken.

Officers also responded to a burglary about 5am on 14 September at a Tremaine

Avenue service station, where entry was allegedly forced and numerous items

taken.

Police located and apprehended three males at a local residential address

later that morning.

The same group has been charged in relation to both of these incidents.

Two men, aged 24 and 19, have appeared on a number of charges, including

burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A third young person has been referred to Youth Services.

Detective Sergeant Carl Newton of Manawatū CIB says he hopes these quick

arrests provide reassurance to the community that these matters are taken

extremely seriously.

"We know how distressing these types of incidents are, and the impact they

have on businesses in our community.

"We have conducted thorough, swift investigations in these matters and are

pleased to have put people before the courts."

As these matters are now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

