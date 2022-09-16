Arrests Made Following Incidents At Commercial Premises, Palmerston North
Palmerston North Police investigating three incidents at
commercial premises
this week have made several arrests.
About 7.30am on 13 September, officers were
called to a Ruahine Street dairy
following a report of an attempted robbery.
The offenders were not successful
and fled the store, and were located and
arrested later the same morning.
Two 17-year-old males will appear
before the Youth Court in regards to
the
incident.
A 21-year-old man has been charged
with assault, intent to rob and unlawfully
getting into a motor vehicle, and is next due to appear at Palmerston North
District Court on 10 October.
Separately,
another group of three males have been arrested and charged
in
relation to two commercial burglaries.
About 3am
on 13 September, Police were called to a burglary at a
College
Street premises, where entry was allegedly forced and a number of items
taken.
Officers also
responded to a burglary about 5am on 14 September at a
Tremaine
Avenue service station, where entry was allegedly forced and numerous items
taken.
Police
located and apprehended three males at a local residential
address
later that morning.
The same group has been charged in relation to both of these incidents.
Two
men, aged 24 and 19, have appeared on a number of charges,
including
burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
A third young person has been referred to Youth Services.
Detective Sergeant Carl Newton of
Manawatū CIB says he hopes these quick
arrests provide reassurance to the community that these matters are taken
extremely seriously.
"We know how distressing
these types of incidents are, and the impact they
have on businesses in our community.
"We have conducted
thorough, swift investigations in these matters and
are
pleased to have put people before the courts."
As these matters are now before the courts, Police will not comment further.