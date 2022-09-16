Road Closure - SH29, Matamata - Waikato
Friday, 16 September 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 29 is closed following a serious crash
involving two vehicles,
reported to Police shortly after
5.30pm.
Emergency services are in attendance, and
there are injuries reported.
Diversions are in place,
motorists are asked to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more