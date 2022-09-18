Man charged with murder following Nawton incident

17 September

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of another man in Nawton earlier today.

Police were called to a Roy Street address about 11am following a report of a man being seriously injured.

He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The man charged is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday 19 September.

Police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident.

However we are still making enquiries, and we'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed this morning's events who has not yet spoken to us.

You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 220917/7019.

© Scoop Media

