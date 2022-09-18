Fatal Crash, Moana, Grey District
Sunday, 18 September 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a single
vehicle crash on Lake Brunner Road, Moana, Grey
District.
The crash was reported around
2:30am.
Sadly, one person passed away at the scene and
the other passenger was transported to hospital in a
moderate condition.
The road remains closed and an
investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
