Whangarei Police Appeal For Information Following Serious Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Whangarei last night where the vehicle left the scene.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm outside a store on Maunu Street.

Police understand a man of a medium build, in his 50’s-60’s with dark hair, glasses and dark coloured clothing entered a store and allegedly took some items and left to get in a black sedan parked outside.

The staff member attempted to recover the stolen items from inside the vehicle when they were knocked over.

They were transported to hospital in a serious condition.

If anyone has information that could assist Police in identifying the man involved or saw the incident, please call Police on 105 and quote file number 220918/8909.

