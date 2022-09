Serious Crash, Harbour Bridge - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles on the Harbour Bridge.

The crash, reported around 8:45am, is blocking the northbound, far-left lane.

One person is being transported to hospital in a serious condition and three others have moderate injuries.

Traffic management is in place at the scene.

Traffic is flowing north on the two centre lanes and Curran Street is blocked.

