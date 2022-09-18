Serious Crash, Prebbleton, Selwyn - Canterbury
Sunday, 18 September 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Longstaffs Road and Trices Road,
Prebbleton.
The crash, reported around 12pm, involved
two vehicles.
Initial indications are there are
serious injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
scene and use an alternative
route.
