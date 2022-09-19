Something To Crow About – Register For Stratford’s Scarecrow Trail

Registrations are now open for Stratford District’s famous Scarecrow Trail.

Stratford District Council invites community members, families, schools and businesses, to fire up their creativity and display a scarecrow for the 6th annual Trail.

Registrations are open until Wednesday 19 October. Entry forms are available from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, and online at Stratford.govt.nz

Kate Whareaitu, Director Community Services, says they’re excited to see what people create.

“We’ve had scarecrow Darth Vader, straw-filled super heroes, and everything in-between. We’ve got a creative community with a great sense of humour. They’ve really made the event what it is.”

People can enter one of four scarecrow categories: Pre-school, Primary school, Business and Open. There’s also a prize on offer for the best use of recycled materials.

Ms Whareaitu wants to encourage new scarecrow makers to register in 2022.

“If you’re not sure where to start, or you need materials and a helping hand, we’re holding a free Scarecrow Building Workshop during the school holidays.”

“We’ve got great prizes on offer thanks to the generous support of Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM and Stratford Business Association,” she says.

The free Scarecrow Building Workshop is on Wednesday 5 October from 10am to 12pm at the Stratford War Memorial Centre. Bookings are not required.

The Scarecrow Trail is open from 28 October to 13 November 2022. Members of the public can hop on the trail and discover all the scarecrows in the district for the chance to win prizes.

