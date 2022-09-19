Paraparaumu Transport Hub Improvements On The Way

A joint project between Kāpiti Coast District Council and Metlink to improve users’ public transport experience and better connect the Paraparaumu Transport Hub to the retail centre starts this week.

Sean Mallon, Group Manager Infrastructure Services for Kāpiti Coast District Council, says the upgrade of the Paraparaumu Transport Hub will transform the town centre.

“Works involve building a larger and more convenient bus interchange set within a landscaped, fully accessible public plaza,” said Mr Mallon.

“The design allows commuters to move between the train and bus while remaining undercover.”

Repeating elements such as concrete paving, seating and cultural works will feature within the plaza on both sides of the road (Old State Highway 1). It’ll help make the whole area look and function like one extended space separated by a controlled pedestrian crossing. The footpath leading to Kāpiti Lights will be widened and improved and the pedestrian underpass will remain in place. It’ll be a pleasant space where people can relax while waiting for their bus, train or taxi.

“Other exciting features of the development include the installation of a free, secure, 10-bay bike park with charging for e-bikes and scooters,” added Mr Mallon

“In a first for Metlink, we will install distinctive living-roof bus shelters. As well as being very attractive, they will contribute to the overall sustainability theme and green credentials of the transport hub,” said Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain.

“The shelters will also incorporate public transport infrastructure such as Real Time Information displays and signage designed to ensure easy wayfinding for passengers. The outcome should be a great customer experience.”

During construction, local buses will depart from the eastern side of the train station, while Intercity coaches and buses replacing trains will use bus stops located on the old State Highway 1. Safe, well-marked pedestrian routes will always be in place.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/transport-hub for details and to see artistic images and an animated fly-through video.

