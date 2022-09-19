Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Te Aitanga A Hauiti, Ngāti Whakaue, Welcomed To District

Monday, 19 September 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A new Police District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Te Aitanga a Hauiti and Ngāti Whakaue, was welcomed to Tasman District this morning at the Waikawa Marae by Te Atiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui iwi and guests in Picton.

Rita Powick, marae chairman, spoke about the positive relationship between iwi and Police.

“We welcome you with open arms. While there is always work to do, we are here to support you, to guide you and to partner with you and your team,” she says.

Tracey says she was extremely humbled by this special occasion. The significance of the role she has stepped into is a responsibility she accepts and carries with respect, both as a Māori leader and a police officer.

Tracey takes over from Inspector Paul Borrell who’s held the chair while a permanent appointment was made after Superintendent Mike Johnston left the district in September 2021.

Today's pōwhiri was an opportunity to pass the baton onto Tracey.

Tracey, who joined Police in 1995, is a highly respected member who has held a range of uniformed roles in Police National Headquarters, at the Royal New Zealand Police College and in Wellington District.

In 2021, she spent six months acting as the Director of Police’s High Performance Team, but is known to most people for her role as Area Commander for Kāpiti Mana, a position she held since 2017.

In the eight-plus years Tracey has spent in Wellington District, she’s worked as a Māori Responsiveness Manager (MRM), relieved in the Wairarapa and in Te Awa Kairangi Hutt Valley.

She has built strong internal and external partnerships in Kāpiti Mana and is excited to do the same in Tasman.

“We need to support the aspirations of our communities and work alongside them to find collaborative solutions so we can deliver the Police service our communities expect and deserve,” says Tracey.

“Stepping into this role, it is my desire to say and do things that make our community proud. “In every interaction we have, whether it’s dealing with offenders, victims, partners or the general public, I want local police and the local station to be seen as part of the solution and not the problem,” she says.

After 13 years away Tracey, who started in Nelson as a constable and left as a sergeant, has returned to Tasman District where she has whānau.

Tracey is passionate about empowering people to be their best with a focus on caring for them and prioritising their development.

Tracey came to Wellington District as the first Māori Responsiveness Manager (MRM) in 2015, the first female MRM to hold the role in the organisation.

“I’m thankful for the people who have given me space and encouragement to do things a different way and let me be myself," she says. "I’m especially thankful for District Commander Wellington, Superintendent Corrie Parnell’s leadership, support, and depth of care,” she says.

For much of her leadership, Tracey has been the only female voice at the leadership table, but obviously that voice has been a commanding one.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 