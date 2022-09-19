Drugs And Cash Seized, As Police Constrain Unlawful Behaviour In Wairoa

Drugs and cash have been seized, and one person has been arrested, as Police continue to target unlawful behaviour in Wairoa.

On Thursday, September 15, Police executed a search warrant at a Mahia address, which located approximately $17,000 in cash, 140 grams of synthetic cannabis and 240 grams of cannabis.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Gisborne District Court, on charges relating to Possession of Supply of Synthetics and Possession for Supply of Cannabis.

Police are committed to helping protect the Wairoa community from drug harm.

Individuals involved in this offending profit from the destruction and social harm that drugs cause, with no regard for those they have affected.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has already happened.

Information can also be reported to your local police station or to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

