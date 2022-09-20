Arrest Following Overnight Burglaries In Whangārei And Dargaville

Northland Police have made a quick arrest following three commercial burglaries in the district overnight.

The burglaries occurred at two stores and a petrol station. The first was reported just after 2.30am in Whangārei, with the other two occurring in the Dargaville area after 3am.

Frontline staff patrolling near Poroti located a suspicious vehicle after 4am, which was signalled to stop but failed to do so.

Spikes were successfully deployed on two occasions with the vehicle coming to a stop near Kaikohe Airport.

The vehicle’s sole occupant, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident.

A range of property allegedly stolen during the burglaries was located inside the vehicle.

The driver is now before the Whangārei Youth Court on a raft of charges including burglary, failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police are continuing to take offending at commercial premises seriously and we encourage anyone to report incidents as they occur by calling 111.

Matters can also be reported after the fact by contacting 105.

