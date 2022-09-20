Councils Vote To Move 2022 South Canterbury Anniversary Day To 11 November.

Mackenzie, Timaru and Waimate District Councils have all voted to move the 2022 date for South Canterbury Anniversary Day to 11 November 2022.

The three councils held individual meetings to vote on moving the day, following the Government announcement of Monday 26 September as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

Councillors were presented with the results of a survey of more than 8,200 South Canterbury Residents, which asked whether they supported moving the day, with 86.3% of those surveyed agreeing with the proposal.

The proposal to move the day covers the 2022 holiday only, with next year’s South Canterbury Anniversary Day being held on Monday 25 September 2023.

© Scoop Media

