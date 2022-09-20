SH2 Delays Following Crash, Petone

Wellington motorists should expect delays on SH2 following a multiple-vehicle crash earlier this afternoon, near Pito-One Road.

One vehicle has come to a stop close to railway lines at around 3pm.

Trains have been halted while the situation is assessed.

The southbound lanes have been closed as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Tow truck operators have been called to clear the road.

© Scoop Media

