Hastings Civic Memorial Service For Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst with portrait.

A Civic Memorial Service is to be held in Hastings to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, September 28, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Organised by Hastings District Council and The Anglican Parish of Greater Hastings it will be held at St Matthew’s Church, an opportunity to remember and reflect on the death of the Queen and Head of State of New Zealand.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that as the longest-reigning and much respected monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II held a special place in the heart of New Zealanders.

“For more than 70 years she was a constant in all of our lives and many among us will remember her visits to our country, including Hastings.

“As school children I remember we proudly lined the streets with our flags as she drove through Hastings on a visit.

“In order to give our Hastings community a chance to pay their respects, we came together with the Anglican Parish of Greater Hastings to hold this special service, to gather, remember, and acknowledge Queen Elizabeth - who pledged to serve us, and honoured that pledge her entire life.”

Queen Elizabeth II first visited Hastings in 1954. Accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, she travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Watties Cannery and Hastings Boys’ High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn Street.

She made another a fleeting visit in 1963, where she had the chance to tour a local orchard and learn more about the district’s apple industry.

The Civic Memorial Service will be open to the public but numbers will be limited in line with the capacity of St Matthew’s Church, so entry will be on a first-in, first-served basis.

If people are unable to attend the service at the church, a book of remembrance will be in place at the Hastings Clock Tower from just before 3pm for people to write their messages of condolence, and lay floral tributes.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
