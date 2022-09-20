Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preparations Underway For Maniapoto Deed Of Settlement Third Reading

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Te Nehenehenui

A vast contingent of Maniapoto whānau (inclusive of all within Te Nehenehenui) have signaled they will be attending the third reading of the Maniapoto Deed of Settlement Bill, to be held on Thursday 22nd September in Wellington.

The Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill gives effect to matters in the Deed of Settlement signed in November 2021 between the Crown and Maniapoto.

Whānau will be travelling in convoy to Parliament, including by train, to witness history unfolding. Additional transport arrangements are also being made available to those wanting to attend.

Bella Takiari-Brame, Chairperson of the post-settlement governance entity Te Nehenehenui, says it’s an honour to be travelling to Parliament for this moment.

“Our whānau have been involved in this settlement process for over 30 years. This will be a significant occasion for current generations to witness, the next phase of our journey for our people.

“But we wouldn’t be here without the efforts and commitment of those who walked before us, including our tūpuna, some who are no longer here with us. We must acknowledge their courage and sacrifice.

The Deed of Settlement includes financial redress of around $177 million, relationship agreements with various Crown agencies, the transfer of 36 sites back to Maniapoto as cultural redress, first right to purchase Crown lands in the future and recognition by the Crown of our story and Treaty breaches, and a formal apology for those breaches.

Previous COVID-19 restrictions have prevented our people from celebrating this milestone, but Te Nehenehenui are committed to ensuring a ceremony will be held within the rohe to mark the Deed of Settlement signing and its introduction to law.

“Settlement can be a divisive process. This will not heal the mamae or compensate for the loss we have suffered over generations. But it does mark the start of a new relationship – a partnership – with the Crown,” Bella Takiari-Brame says.

The next steps are for the settlement to be enacted through Parliament and given Royal Assent. Te Nehenehenui, as the approved Post-Settlement Governance Entity, will receive the settlement redress.

“The hard work won’t slow down any time soon, especially after it becomes law. We are focused on setting a clear direction and continuing forward for the benefit of our whānau, our mokopuna and for the future.”

