Tony Mitchell Appointed New Chair Of Men’s Health Trust New Zealand

Men’s Health Trust New Zealand board unanimously elected Tony Mitchell as their new Chair as of September 2022. Tony has over 20 years of management experience in the corporate world, and nearly 10 years of Governance experience in cycling at national and international level positions, where he is the President of the Oceania Cycling Confederation.

“I’m delighted to share that I’ve been appointed to Chair of The Board of Trustees at Men’s Health Trust New Zealand. Thank you to Selio Solomon for the amazing work he has done in leading the Trust over the last few years. We have some big plans, and I look forward to sharing more shortly.”

Outgoing Chair, Selio Solomon, has stepped down from the board and will be moving into the role of Partnership Director for the Trust.

Men’s Health Trust is a registered charity, in action since 2007, promoting good health for the men of New Zealand.

