Small Towns Time To Shine

Rarangi, Grovetown and Seddon have been added to Council’s Small Townships Programme.

With a focus on “love where you live”, the Small Township Programme’s kaupapa is about the design of a liveable and attractive central space that allows freedom of movement, connectivity, and accessibility.

Outgoing Small Townships Chair, Clr Cynthia Brooks, said it was time for the communities of Rarangi, Grovetown and Seddon to have their time in the sun.

“We want to strengthen the sense of place and identity of our smaller communities and enhance the use and enjoyment of the outdoor public spaces within them, working from the grassroots up,” she said. “People know their own places and needs best, and Council is there to guide processes and deliver outcomes for those who live, work and play there now and into the future.”

Projects successfully carried out by the Small Townships Programme, with funding from Council, include the Renwick village green and pocket park.

Others, including the Rai Valley village green and Havelock’s Neil Street upgrades, saw the Small Township Programme work in with other Council departments and budgets.

The programme aims to hold community consultation as its foundation, Council’s Project Manager, Heather Graham said.

“I look forward to making contact with Rarangi, Grovetown and Seddon communities as we begin to explore what this opportunity may look like for their towns,” she said.

