Police Appeal For Help To Identify Man In Stoke, Nelson

Nelson Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly did an indecent act on a walkway on Monday 19 September.

The incident occurred on the Railway Reserve, Stoke, near the walkway to Cobham Crescent at 3.45pm.

While there were no threats made to members of the public, this is a concerning incident and we would like to speak to the man.

He is described as Caucasian, of skinny build, around 30 years old, and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeve yellow high-vis top, black trousers and black shoes.

If you have information that could help identify him, or have information about the incident that might help our enquiries, please Police on 105 and quote file number 220920/6821. You can also make a report online.

You are also able to share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

