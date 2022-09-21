Stancombe Road Fatal Crash: Name Release

Police can now release the name of the cyclist who died following a crash in Flat Bush on Saturday.

The crash occurred just before 8.15am on 17 September involving the cyclist and a vehicle.

Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene. He was David Lane, aged 69, of Remuera.

Police extend our sympathies to Mr Lane’s family at this difficult time.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.



