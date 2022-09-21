Stancombe Road Fatal Crash: Name Release
Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the cyclist who died
following a crash in Flat Bush on Saturday.
The crash
occurred just before 8.15am on 17 September involving the
cyclist and a vehicle.
Sadly, the cyclist died at the
scene. He was David Lane, aged 69, of Remuera.
Police
extend our sympathies to Mr Lane’s family at this
difficult time.
The investigation into the crash
remains ongoing at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...More>>