Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councillor Phil Mauger Will Launch Community Forum If Elected Mayor

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Phil Mauger

Mayoral candidate Councillor Phil Mauger today announced that if elected Mayor in October one of his first priorities will be to establish a Community Forum where chairs of Community Boards and Residents Groups meet to discuss issues.

The Community Forum will take place every second month. Chairs of Community Boards and Residents Groups will meet with the mayor and key council managers to discuss current issues, identify emerging issues and offer solutions to existing community concerns.

“I am campaigning on a platform to restore ratepayers’ confidence in the council. We must genuinely listen to our ratepayers to identify roadblocks and find out how we can improve what we do – after all its ratepayers’ money we are spending.

“Our community boards and residents’ groups are on the ground and have a close and vital relationship with people in the different wards. They are often the first people to hear about issues and the first to offer solutions.

“Over the last few months, I have attended lots of “meet the candidate” meetings organised by resident groups, and I have been out and about in the community. I hear the same message all the time – our community want to be heard; they want genuine two-way consultation and the council to be more transparent about its decisions.

“We need to look at new ways to talk with our community, so we fully understand issues at a grass roots level. The idea of the Community Forum is a place where grass roots and emerging community issues can be raised, and ideas discussed and then outcomes agreed to solve problems. Council would work in partnership with the community to implement the outcomes.

“There are some compelling numbers to back up this idea. In the council’s last residents’ survey overall satisfaction with the council’s services has dropped to only 42% of people satisfied – this is a record low.

“Only 31% of ratepayers have confidence the council makes decisions in the best interests of the city, and only 25% feel they can participate in and contribute to council decision making.

“These numbers are clearly not good enough. We must listen to our community and this new Community Forum is a start to have genuine two-way consultation. Minutes and actions from the Forums would be recorded and publicly available on the council’s website.

“The Community Forum would be chaired by an experienced facilitator and there would be an agenda and rules of engagement. Attending these meetings would be key council managers so they are also hearing about issues first hand.

“I believe in the power of grassroots communications. Recently residents’ groups across Christchurch joined together to ask city councillors to defy the Government’s new housing intensification laws, which I did by voting no, as did other councillors.

“By involving our community in our decision making and problem solving, together we can get stuff done,” says Phil Mauger.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Phil Mauger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 