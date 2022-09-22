Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Step For Earthquake-prone Building Management Comes To Hamilton

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The next step in managing earthquake prone buildings (EPB) in Hamilton starts next month, with the introduction of notices for some of the city’s buildings displaying their EPB rating.

The notices are new to Hamilton but have been in place in other areas of New Zealand over recent years. They are part of a nationwide process led by MBIE, starting with regions which have a higher likelihood of moderate earthquakes. As a medium-risk area, Hamilton is required to identify and placard EPBs this year.

Council’s Building Control Manager Cory Lang says it’s important people understand the notices don’t mean the building is unsafe or that people should stop using them.

“The latest guidance from MBIE has been clear that a low seismic rating, in itself, doesn’t stop the building from continuing to be used. The assessments and notices are part of a process to identify what work is needed on buildings and allow time for building owners to decide how to approach it.

Owners of buildings in Hamilton have between 12 and a half and 25 years to do the work.

“People might have questions if they see a notice on a building they use regularly, so we’ve produced some fact sheets and other info and we’re encouraging local landlords and others involved in the property industry to share information explaining what it’s all about,” Mr Lang says.

The rating is determined by a building’s weakest element so if one area has a low rating this is the score that will be applied to the entire building until it is removed or repaired.

Buildings are regarded as earthquake-prone if they are assessed as being less than one-third of the strength required for a new build in the same location in a moderate earthquake.

Eventually all EPB in New Zealand will be listed on a national register. Council has been working with property owners in Hamilton over the past 12 months to identify potential buildings and receive assessment reports.

For further information on the national system and Hamilton’s role, see hamilton.govt.nz/epb or contact the Building Control team at Building@hcc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Air New Zealand’s Bumpy Path To Covid Recovery


Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 