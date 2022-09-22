Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gore Police Urge Community To Be Vigilant In Preventing Car Theft

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Gore Police are aware of some property being stolen from a number of vehicles in east Gore in the early hours of Thursday 15 September.

We understand that theft from vehicles is frustrating for owners and Police can reassure the public that we are following positive lines of enquiry on this matter.

If you have had your car broken into recently or found items that do not belong to you at your address, please contact Police.

Vehicle theft is an opportunistic crime and these incidents serve as a timely reminder to be vigilant.

Here are some simple steps you can take to make your vehicle as safe as possible:

Always lock your car, motorbike, bicycle or other vehicles even when parked in a driveway. A car alarm, steering lock, or good quality chains are extra deterrents too. Ideally keep all vehicles in a garage or out of sight. 

Park in well-lit areas if you park your car on the street overnight. 
Put a prevention sticker on your windows or flashing LEDs on the dashboard.

Keep valuables out of sight - keys, laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices and wallets and purses - If it can be seen, it can be a target. If you can’t take it with you, tuck it away out of sight. 

Anyone with information can contact Police via 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

