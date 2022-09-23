Fatal House Fire - Seddon

22 September

One person has died in a house fire in Seddon, Marlborough this evening.

Emergency services were called to a Weld Street property just after 7:30pm.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are yet to be determined.

The person was removed from the house in a critical condition and sadly,

passed away at the scene.

Traffic management is in place while emergency services work at the scene.

