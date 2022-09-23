Fatal House Fire - Seddon
Friday, 23 September 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
22 September
One person has died in a house fire in
Seddon, Marlborough this evening.
Emergency services
were called to a Weld Street property just after
7:30pm.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are
yet to be determined.
The person was removed from the
house in a critical condition and sadly,
passed away at
the scene.
Traffic management is in place while
emergency services work at the
scene.
