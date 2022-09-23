Serious Crash, SH1 Kaikoura - Tasman

Emergency services are currently attending a serious two-vehicle crash on

SH1, near Wilderness Road, Kaikoura.

Police were called about 4.25am.

Two people are understood to have been seriously injured.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, with diversions in

place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

