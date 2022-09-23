Serious Crash, SH1 Kaikoura - Tasman
Friday, 23 September 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a serious
two-vehicle crash on
SH1, near Wilderness Road,
Kaikoura.
Police were called about 4.25am.
Two
people are understood to have been seriously
injured.
The road is expected to remain closed for
some time, with diversions in
place, while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should avoid
the area, if
possible.
