Entries For The 2023 Ballance Farm Environment Awards Are Now Open – Record Number Of Entries Sought

Despite a challenging two covid-disrupted years for those running, entering, judging and celebrating the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, organisers are hoping for a record number of farmers to enter the 2023 awards.

Entries are open until October 15.

Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the Awards celebrate farmer and grower achievement and showcase good practice enabling the sharing of positive growing and farming stories within the industry for the ultimate benefit of all New Zealanders.

Assessment considers the farm system including animal and plant care, biodiversity, business health, climate, people and wellbeing, soil, water and waste management.

The Regional Awards programme was adjusted to fit lockdown and level parameters, and ultimately able to be completed, but the impact of COVID-19 impacted not only the number of farmers choosing to enter but also the timing of the judging visits and the awards events.

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Chair Joanne van Polanen said the response from farmers, sponsors, and supporters to the recently held regional award events indicates there will be a strong number of entries to the 2023 Awards.

“The overwhelming consensus was that not only did the entrants really value the attention and positive feedback throughout, but those attending the awards functions and the resulting winners’ field days were grateful for the chance to connect with their peers and to be able to hear others’ stories,” van Polanen said. “It isn’t until you can’t, that you realise how important it is to connect with industry peers in a supportive and positive setting.”.

The Awards programme is designed to be a positive way to receive productive feedback on the entrant’s business to help identify strengths and to learn from others about the food and fibre sector.

“We have weathered the storm that has been COVID-19, and early indications hint that conditions are now ripe for a bumper crop of award entries.”.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz

BALLANCE FARM ENVIRONMENT AWARD CATEGORIES 2023:

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Award

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• Norwood Agri-Business Management Award

• NZ Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award

• NZ Landcare Trust Catchment Group Award

The National Sustainability Showcase, which celebrates the Regional Supreme Winners of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and announces the national winners of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy, will be held in Christchurch on Thursday, 24 November.

