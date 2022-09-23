Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mangawhai Residents Are Asked To Flush To Prevent Hydrogen Sulphide Build-up

Friday, 23 September 2022, 8:55 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council staff are asking Mangawhai house owners and residents on the wastewater system to flush water through their drains, toilets and showers and prevent gases from backing up into their homes.

Recent monitoring at pumpstations has detected elevated levels of hydrogen sulphide in the pipes coming from houses and the wastewater network. Hydrogen sulphide is the key odour contaminant from wastewater systems – in low concentrations it has the distinctive smell of rotten eggs.

While elevated levels of the gas in the wastewater system is not unusual, it has triggered Council staff to ask residents, and in particular bach owners, to run water through their systems and make sure their p-traps are working as they should.

“If you have been away for a while and smell odour, we ask that you open up windows and doors when you arrive, and do a quick run of all your taps, showers, baths, flush the toilets, anything with a drain that connects to the system,” says Anin Nama, Acting General Manager for Infrastructure Services.

“Same applies if you have a bathroom or laundry that hasn’t been used for a while. We’re asking people to talk to their neighbours so everyone gets the message. Running water (just for a short time) ensures your p-trap is full of water and performing its function as an airtight seal, blocking any gases from backing up into your house.”

The p-trap is the u-bend part of the pipe found under sinks, showers, baths and laundry tubs. A p-trap is designed to always hold a small amount of water in the bend of the pipe, creating an seal or plug which prevents foul odours and gas from entering homes. Toilets have an s-bend which act in a similar way. Each time water is run, toilets are flushed, showers flow, the p-trap is filled with new water.

Showers tend to have a p-trap that hold less water making them more prone to evaporation if they haven’t been used in some time. A leaking pipe can also cause a p-trap to empty. A build-up of debris in the p-traps can break the airtight seal, allowing gas from the system to filter through.

Mr Nama believes the elevated levels are due in part to some house connections not being used often, causing wastewater to stagnate in some pipes and release hydrogen sulphide as it breaks down. Breathing high levels of hydrogen sulphide in confined spaces can be fatal.

“We’re keen that people know how important a functioning p-trap is so they can take their own preventative measures,” says Mr Nama, “we’re keeping a close eye on the hydrogen sulphide levels and are taking necessary actions to reduce the gas to an acceptable level.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>

Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 