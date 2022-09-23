Feedback Wanted On New Freedom Camping Sites

Council is calling for further submissions on eight new freedom camping sites and areas across Marlborough.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Planner, Linda Craighead, says this consultation follows direction from the panel hearing submissions on the Marlborough District Council Responsible Camping Bylaw 2022.

“In its interim decision in April this year the panel requested that further assessment be carried out of six sites and five road areas as potential restricted areas for freedom camping,” Ms Craighead said.

“This assessment has now been completed by an independent consultant and considered by the Hearings Panel who has advised that further submissions on the new locations should be sought.”

“We would like the community to share their views on the inclusion of the following sites and areas as freedom camping locations,” Ms Craighead said.

Alfred Stream, Rai Valley

Renwick Dog Park - corner of State Highway 6 and Foxes Island Road

Lansdowne Park, Blenheim

Wairau Plains roads - west of State Highway 1

Southern Valleys roads

Waihopai Valley roads

Awatere Valley roads

Wairau Valley roads

The consultation period opens today, Friday 23 September and runs until Friday 21 October 2022.

Submissions can be made online at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations or by emailing: freedomcampingsubmissions@marlborough.govt.nz.

For more information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/responsible-camping-control-bylaw-2020/draft-responsible-camping-bylaw-2022

