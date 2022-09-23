Bold Plan For Public Transport In The Waikato Rohe Confirmed

Waikato regional councillors have unanimously signed off on a bold 10-year plan for public transport in the rohe (region) at their last meeting for the triennium.

The aspirational draft regional public transport plan was released for feedback in July, with 209 submissions received.

Mark Tamura, Regional Transport Connections Director, said there had been overall support for the proposed improvements and aspirations for public transport in the region.

“Providing public transport that meets the needs of more people in more places, is one very tangible thing we can do to help reduce transport emissions and improve access to opportunities,” he said. “So, we’ve moved at pace this year to develop an aspirational plan that delivers on the brief set by council, the Regional Connections Committee and statutory requirements.



“It was really great to have such good public engagement – we heard what people had to say, and some amendments have been made to the plan to take account of the feedback provided through submissions,” Mr Tamura said.

As well as growing patronage in the urban areas and servicing more rural communities, the plan aims for public transport services to become at least carbon neutral for the period 2025 to 2050.

While avoiding emissions in the first place is the highest priority, if offsetting emissions is viable, the regional council will use direct offsetting methods within the region that generate additional benefits such as enhancing biodiversity.

Some other changes included:

supporting investigations into extending the Auckland passenger rail network into the north Waikato, including Tūākau and Pōkeno

policies that will over time remove cash from public transport

increasing support for public transport for large scale commercial events within the region

making it clearer what is available for people with access needs, including that assistance animals are permitted on all public transport and improving accessibility of information.

To deliver on the aspirations outlined in the plan, total public transport operating expenditure would need to increase significantly over a 30-year period.

“This will come from a combination of sources – government investment, passenger fares and rates. As a rule of thumb, for every ratepayer dollar spent on public transport there are two dollars coming from other sources.

“The plan does not commit us to expenditure, but it does provide clear direction. There will be many steps along the way to achieve the aspirations set out in the plan. This includes a lot of public consultation, on the design of services, and how they will be funded through future long term plan and annual plan processes.

“We’re looking forward to working with councils across the rohe over the coming year to design a model that will see the costs of public transport shared fairly,” Mr Tamura said.

Milestone plan reflects strong collaboration

At the same meeting on Thursday, 22 September, regional councillors voted unanimously to adopt a transport business case developed by Future Proof as part of its Hamilton-Waikato Metropolitan Plan work.

“This plan will take 30 years to implement and over that time we will see a radical shift in transport, with the introduction of rapid and frequent public transport, and a significant increase in walking and cycling infrastructure,” said Mark Tamura, the council’s Regional Transport Connections Director.

During discussion, councillors pointed to the plan as an example of what can come out of great collaboration. The business case has been developed with significant input and support from Waikato Regional Council, local city and district councils, central government entities and mana whenua.

Mr Tamura told councillors it was important that all partners are aligned. “We are, and it will transform how we all get around the metropolitan area in the future.”

Through a series of integrated elements, the aim is to reduce deaths and serious injuries resulting from the transport systems, provide reliable and efficient freight tasks, deliver alternative mode options that are preferable to private cars for the majority of trips, reduce carbon emissions to achieve net zero transport by 2050, and provide equitable transport and mobility choices for all.

This will be achieved through the establishment of rapid and frequent public transport corridors, strong micro mobility networks, land use intensification, initiatives to support productivity of the metro area freight hubs and corridors, and a rural and regional access programme.

Already the public transport components of the business case have been integrated in the new regional public transport plan.

The Hamilton-Waikato Metropolitan Plan is a 30-year vision and framework for how the metro area will grow and develop to create one of the most liveable places in New Zealand. At its core is Hamilton, with the metro area extending from Taupiri in the north to Te Awamutu and Cambridge in the south. Read more about it at futureproof.org.nz/h2a/metrospatialplan.

This council meeting was livestreamed. To watch it, go to https://youtu.be/j-imQJ-lYnk.

© Scoop Media

