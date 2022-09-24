UPDATE: Water Leak In Red Square Repaired
Saturday, 24 September 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
The water leak that occurred at Red Square in
Tauranga’s CBD yesterday day has been
repaired.
Water to Red Square was shut down from 11pm
– 12:30am to allow contractors to repair the
break.
The site is now back to normal, clean and
safe.
We thank people for their patience and
understanding as we worked to get this
fixed.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...More>>