Police Execute Search Warrants In Raupunga

Wairoa Police obtained search warrants for properties in Raupunga while seeking people with warrants to arrest on Friday.

A number of items of interest were seized and Police continue to aim to disrupt unlawful gang activity in the area.

These results complement work being undertaken by Police as part of Operation Cobalt.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Wairoa District Court today on charges relating to failing to stop for red/blue flashing lights and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis and a firearm from a property in the area.

Police have recovered firearms, drugs and stolen property as part of this enforcement activity.

“These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law.”

Anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community should contact Police with any information they have.

The information you supply could help Police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution.

You can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

