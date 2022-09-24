Traffic Delays Following Crash, Mount Wellington - Auckland City
Saturday, 24 September 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Mount
Wellington Highway.
A truck has overturned and is
blocking the eastbound lane.
Traffic is reported to be
heavy in the area.
Motorists are asked to please delay
travel or avoid the area if possible.
Traffic
management is in
place.
