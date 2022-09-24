Serious Crash, SH 26, Hikutaia - Waikato
Saturday, 24 September 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a car and a motorcycle on SH 26/ Paeroa Kopu Road,
Hikutaia.
The crash was reported around 2:30pm and
initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed while emergency services
attend the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and use an alternative route where
possible.
