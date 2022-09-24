Serious Crash, SH 26, Hikutaia - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SH 26/ Paeroa Kopu Road, Hikutaia.

The crash was reported around 2:30pm and initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

