Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Citizens’ Assembly Recommends Direct Recycled Water For Auckland’s Future Water Source

Saturday, 24 September 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Watercare Services

A citizens’ assembly tasked with deciding what should be Tāmaki Makaurau’s next future water source has determined direct recycled water would be the best solution to meet the city’s water needs beyond 2040.

The assembly – a group of 37 Aucklanders representative of the people of the city - based on age, gender, ethnicity, education and home ownership – presented their recommendation to Watercare’s senior leadership team and board chair Margaret Devlin at Auckland University this afternoon. This follows a series of workshops in which the group explored six different options, and the implications of each.

The group’s report of recommendations reads: “We recommend the implementation of direct recycled water as the next source of water for Auckland. Engaging the Auckland public in education on the safety and quality of the water is necessary to facilitate acceptance.”

The group reached the conclusion that this option was “cost effective in relation to other options, environmentally friendly because it assists with reducing wastewater” and it “provides another source of water to secure Auckland’s water supply”.

Direct recycled water – where wastewater is treated to drinking water quality – is already used for drinking purposes in places like Singapore and Namibia. It is not yet used as a source of drinking water in New Zealand.

Watercare chief customer officer Amanda Singleton says the group’s recommendations will now be reviewed and considered by Watercare’s team, before a formal response is made.

“Right at the beginning of this process we made a commitment to our assembly members, that we would have to have a really good reason to not go ahead with their recommendations. We’ll take a bit of time now to digest all the recommendations before we formally respond to them.

“We know the group hasn’t reached their decisions lightly. A huge amount of time has been spent learning about the water and wastewater industry from independent experts in the field.

Over a period of eight weeks they have been exploring all the potential options, and the pros and cons that come with each. They’ve talked to mana whenua to make sure the views of Māori are considered, and the principles of Te Mana o te Wai are understood.

“They’ve really put their hearts and souls into this process to make sure they found the best path forward for Auckland’s water future. I think for many assembly members it’s been a really rewarding experience that’s given them not just a new appreciation for the water that comes out of their taps, but also for the views and perspectives of their fellow Aucklanders.”

Other recommendations include:

  • Watercare continues to investigate the feasibility of desalination
  • Watercare provides education and resources to consumers in reducing water usage.

A minority report also recommends two or three people from the assembly sit on Watercare steering committee focussed on future water sources.

It’s understood to be the first citizens’ assembly in New Zealand for public decision-making of this kind.

Singleton says Watercare opted for a citizens’ assembly to deliberate on Tāmaki Makaurau’s next major water source as it’s a decision that will impact all Aucklanders far into the future.

“This will impact all of us, and our children and grandchildren for decades to come so we really wanted to know what future water sources sits most comfortably with our customers. For a decision like this, it was never going to be enough to send out a survey or encourage people to submit their views online. With a citizens’ assembly, participants have the time to delve deep into the topic, deliberate over the different solutions and then come to a consensus decision.”

The assembly is designed and held in collaboration with Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland. The workshops were held at the university’s Fale Pasifika.

A core part of Koi Tū’s work is exploring how different forms of citizens’ engagement could work to support better policy conversations and evidence-informed debate in New Zealand.

Koi Tū deputy director Dr Anne Bardsley says processes based on deliberative methods, such as citizens’ assemblies, emphasise the importance of talking issues through with access to expertise and evidence. They are designed to sit alongside and compliment traditional structures and methods of consultation.

“It was not an easy journey but the fact that the assembly members reached a consensus on something that was initially very contentious shows how powerful a process like this can be.

We’ve learnt a lot about how citizens approach these complex issues when given time to ask questions, deliberate and work towards a consensus.”

Dr Bardsley says the citizens’ assembly is one of a range of new innovative approaches the team is exploring at Koi Tū, as they seek to engage citizens in the discussion about the complex issues facing Aotearoa New Zealand.

She says traditional consultation by submission does not reach the diversity that exists in Tāmaki Makaurau or in Aotearoa.

“We know that many citizens do not participate in consultations because of structural inequalities, language or educational barriers, or mistrust in the ‘system’. Opening up democracy to different voices should lead to more balanced, inclusive and well-informed outcomes.

“These inclusive processes might help us to make better decisions on complex issues where we face numerous trade-offs and uncertainties, and where the decisions have long-term consequences on how our future might play out.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Watercare Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>



Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 