Crash Blocks Auckland's Northwestern Motorway - Auckland City
Saturday, 24 September 2022, 7:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle
crash on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.
The
crash, just before the St Lukes Road off-ramp, was reported
to Police at 6.40pm.
There are not reported to
be any serious injuries, but the crash has blocked all lanes
and there are significant traffic delays.
Motorists
are asked to be patient and follow the directions of
emergency services
staff.
