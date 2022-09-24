Crash Blocks Auckland's Northwestern Motorway - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.

The crash, just before the St Lukes Road off-ramp, was reported to Police at 6.40pm.

There are not reported to be any serious injuries, but the crash has blocked all lanes and there are significant traffic delays.

Motorists are asked to be patient and follow the directions of emergency services staff.



