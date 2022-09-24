UPDATE- Fatal crash, SH 26, Hikutaia
Saturday, 24 September 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on
SH26/Pearoa Kopu Road this afternoon.
The crash was
reported around 2:30pm.
The road is expected to remain
closed for some time while an investigation is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...More>>