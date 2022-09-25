Have You Seen Madison Young?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find 15-year-old Madison Young.

Madison has been missing from her home in Frankton, Hamilton, since Saturday September 24.

She may be wearing a men’s over-sized blue and white checked shirt over a white and grey top with black cargo pants and no shoes.

Madison has red dyed hair, and a piercing through the bottom bridge of her nose.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Madison, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file 220925/4938.

© Scoop Media

