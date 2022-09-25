Hamilton Shopping Centre Burglary

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police are investigating a burglary at a retail complex in Hamilton earlier this morning.

At around 5:45am, a group of offenders arrived in a vehicle outside the complex on Hukanui Road.

It's understood the group have smashed their way into the premises, entering multiple stores and taking numerous items.

A security guard was parked in a vehicle nearby at the time.

The group have approached the vehicle and assaulted the security guard before leaving the scene.

The security guard was taken to hospital for assessment of facial injuries.

This is a really nasty, gratuitous violence directed at the security guard who had not approached or challenged the offenders.

We believe the offenders were travelling in a gold, 2005 Nissan Tiida.

If you area able to help us identify this vehicle, or have any information which could assist us in identifying those responsible, please get in touch with Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting job number P052027266.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

