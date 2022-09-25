Police Seek Witnesses To Wellington Incident

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious incident in the Wellington CBD overnight.

Shortly after 4am a man was located with a stab wound on Courtney Place, near Taranaki Street.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone who has video footage or images of the incident that can assist our enquiries.

Information can be provided to 105 or via Crime Stoppers, referencing event number P052027015.

© Scoop Media

