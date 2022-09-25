Police appeal for info following aggravated robbery, Te Rapa

Acting Inspector Michael Henwood:

Waikato Police are seeking information following an aggravated robbery in Te Rapa late this morning.

At about 11.30am a number of people entered a Michael Hill jewellery store inside The Base Shopping Centre.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage which could help with our enquiries.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry including viewing CCTV footage to establish the damage caused and what was taken.

The community can be assured our staff are working hard to identify the offenders and hold them to account.

We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated.

Information can be provided to 105 or via Crime Stoppers, referencing file number: 220925/6221.

