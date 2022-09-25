Invercargill Police Appeal For Information Following Hit And Run, Otatara

Police are appealing for assistance to locate the vehicle involved in a hit and run in Invercargill in the early hours of this morning.

A man was struck by a vehicle around 6:15am on Marama Avenue South in Otatara and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police urge anyone travelling in the area at the time of the incident or the driver or occupants of the vehicle involved to contact Police to assist in their enquiries.

Police are providing support to the person’s family.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information on the vehicle involved, or any other information which may help Police, is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220925/5483.

