Man Dies Following Rotorua Crash

Police can confirm that a man has died following a crash in Rotorua on Saturday, 17 September.

The incident occurred at around 2am on Arawa Street, and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries as a result.

Sadly he died in Middlemore Hospital on Friday, 23 September.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time

Police enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

© Scoop Media