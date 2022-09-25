Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Missing Hamilton Girl Located

Sunday, 25 September 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The 15-year-old girl reported missing from Frankton, Hamilton yesterday has been found.

She is safe and well.

Police would like to thank those people who got in touch with possible sightings.

