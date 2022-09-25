Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Awatoto, Napier

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have

witnessed an assault on SH 51, Awatoto in the early hours of this morning.

A good Samaritan, who stopped their vehicle for a woman being chased by a man

following a family harm incident, was assaulted around 4:30am.

The victim sustained serious facial and head injuries and remains in

hospital.

Police are seeking any witnesses to this event or motorists in the area at

the time who have not already come forward, to contact Police.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and it due to appear in Hastings District

Court tomorrow on a charge of assault.

Any information can be given via 105 quoting the file number 220925/5510.

