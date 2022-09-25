Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Awatoto, Napier
Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information from
anyone who may have
witnessed an assault on SH 51, Awatoto in the early hours of this morning.
A good
Samaritan, who stopped their vehicle for a woman being
chased by a man
following a family harm incident, was assaulted around 4:30am.
The victim sustained serious
facial and head injuries and remains
in
hospital.
Police are seeking any witnesses to
this event or motorists in the area at
the time who have not already come forward, to contact Police.
A
34-year-old man has been arrested and it due to appear in
Hastings District
Court tomorrow on a charge of assault.
Any information can be given via 105 quoting the file number 220925/5510.