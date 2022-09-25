Police Continue To Appeal For Witnesses To Te Rapa Aggravated Robbery

Police are continuing to investigate an aggravated robbery at The Base

Shopping Centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton this morning.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses, but we’re aware there may be

other witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.

If you witnessed the incident, or have video footage, and have not yet been

in touch with us, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online

at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please

reference file number 220925/6221.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Police are also aware that some people who witnessed this incident may be

very shaken by what they saw. Victim Support is available for anyone who

needs assistance. Please call 0800 842 846.

