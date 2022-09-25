Police Continue To Appeal For Witnesses To Te Rapa Aggravated Robbery
Police are continuing to investigate an aggravated
robbery at The Base
Shopping Centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton this morning.
Officers have spoken to a number of
witnesses, but we’re aware there may be
other witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.
If you witnessed the
incident, or have video footage, and have not yet been
in touch with us, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online
at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please
reference file number 220925/6221.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
Police
are also aware that some people who witnessed this incident
may be
very shaken by what they saw. Victim Support is available for anyone who
needs assistance. Please call 0800 842 846.