Traffic Delays Following Crash - Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving on
a single vehicle on the northbound lane of the Southern
Motorway, near the Mount Wellington on/off
ramps.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect
significant
delays.
