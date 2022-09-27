Nominations Closing For Central Lakes Trust Elections

Nominations are closing for the Central Lakes Trust elections at 12 noon on Thursday 29 September 2022.

The Trust is seeking individuals from the Central Lakes region to fill five elected trustee positions and govern over the Trust alongside three appointed trustees. The term of office is three years and the maximum period a trustee can serve is nine years.

“Every three years the community gets to vote on who will be the elected trustees to serve on the board of Central Lakes Trust,” says Trust chair, Linda Robertson.

The Trust plays an important role in our community, with over $467 million in assets, including 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy Ltd, and distributes over $10 million annually to charitable causes.

“We are proud to make a major difference in our community. If you would like to be a part of this, now is the time to step forward and seek election,” Ms. Robertson says.

For those interested in standing more information is available on the Trust’s website including a candidate handbook and nomination form for download.

As at 31 March 2022, $128.6 million has been granted to charitable causes by the Trust. “To put this in perspective, this nears the original amount of $155.0 million settled on the Trust at inception in 2000,” she says.

“There are so many buildings and community services and a whole range of other assets that wouldn’t exist, or wouldn’t be nearly as amazing, if the community hadn’t voted for the establishment of CLT back in 2000. What a wonderful initiative to ensure we all continue to benefit from the assets originally held by Otago Central Electric Power Trust.”

Key Dates

Candidate information is available here https://www.clt.net.nz/elections

Nominations close - 12 noon, Thursday 29 September 2022

Delivery of voting papers – Commences Thursday 20 October 2022

Voting closes - 12 noon Friday 18 November 2022

Final result announced - Tuesday 22 November 2022

