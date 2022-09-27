Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Darts Masters To Return To Hamilton Next Year

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton has hit the bullseye yet again, with the successful hosting of the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters at GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands last month clinching the event’s return in 2023.

Keen darts fans packed Claudelands’ GLOBOX Arena on Friday, 26 August and Saturday, 27 August 2022 for the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts. It was the second time the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters had taken place in Hamilton following the hugely-popular 2019 debut, with its return to the city delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professional Darts Corporation Chief Executive Matthew Porter says it was fantastic to lock in the event’s return to GLOBOX Arena for 4-5 August 2023 hot off the back of this year’s successful event.

“The past two events we’ve held in Hamilton have been world class with great crowds, so we can’t wait to return to GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands again in August next year. It is going to be another unmissable event in the World Series.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the world’s top darts players locking horns with their local favourites. The sport is in great shape in New Zealand, and the DPNZ circuit is producing exciting young talent, illustrated by the performance of Kayden Milne on debut this year.

“The World Series of Darts continues to break new ground globally, and we look forward to the sport’s continued growth in 2023.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the city can be incredibly proud of securing the prestigious event for the third time.

“Here in Hamilton we pride ourselves on being great hosts and we’re fortunate to have amazing event venues like GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands and an experienced H3 team that can attract these top quality events to our city,” she said.

“The TAB New Zealand Darts Masters is a brilliant event – loads of fun and fabulous entertainment. I’m thrilled it’s coming back for a third time next year and I encourage everyone to dress up, head along and experience it for themselves.”

The tournament, featuring global stars such as 2022 champion Gerwyn Price, showcases domestic darting talent through TV coverage show on Sky NZ and worldwide.

Adam Crothers, Sky's Head of Sport Partnerships said: "High performance darts has a strong and devoted following and we're delighted to be able to offer fans the NZ Darts Masters live from our home turf as part of a wider PDC line-up which brings the best of the best together in thrilling competition.”

Those keen to secure their seats for the 2023 event can sign up for a waitlist via Ticketek.

Sign up to the Ticketek waitlist

