Road Closure Due To Police Operation, SH35 Turihaua Beach
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in Tairawhiti are currently working to locate a
person of interest near Turihaua Beach, SH35,
Gisborne.
A section of the road will be closed while
the Police operation is carried out.
The Armed
Offenders Squad will attend as a precaution however at this
stage there is no information to suggest any ongoing risk to
the wider public.
Diversions are in place and
motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
