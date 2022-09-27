Road Closure Due To Police Operation, SH35 Turihaua Beach

Police in Tairawhiti are currently working to locate a person of interest near Turihaua Beach, SH35, Gisborne.

A section of the road will be closed while the Police operation is carried out.

The Armed Offenders Squad will attend as a precaution however at this stage there is no information to suggest any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

